    Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili: Georgia is interested in boosting cooperation with Azerbaijan

    07.03.2018 [12:19]

    Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

    Georgia is interested in boosting cooperation with Azerbaijan, said Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili as he met an Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev.

    Giorgi Kvirikashvili highlighted developing bonds between the two countries, as well as large-scale projects carried out in the fields of energy and trasport.

    Mr. Mustafayev stressed the importance of reciprocal visits and meetings held in expanding the cooperation between the two countries.

    On cooperation in the fields of economic-trade, investment, tourism the Minister spoke of boosting ties in transport-transit sector. He noted a fruitful condition that created in Azerbaijan, opened wide opportunities for development of bonds in transport field.

    On significance of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Mr. Mustafayev emphasized the project`s importance in development of tourism.

    They also discussed issues on boosting Azerbaijani-Georgian economic cooperation.

