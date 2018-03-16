Prime minister: Azerbaijan has increased its military spending by 13.5-fold over recent years
AzerTAg.az
16.03.2018 [21:07]
Baku, March 16, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Artur Rasizade has said that the country`s increased its defense expenditure 13.5 times over the recent years.
“Unfortunately, no significant progress has been achieved in the negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict over the past years and that is due to Armenia's non-constructive position and its efforts to protract the conflict,” he said.
“Under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s military power is growing every day and the Azerbaijani army is equipped with the state-of-the-art weapons,” said the prime minister.
