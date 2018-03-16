    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Prime minister: Azerbaijan has increased its military spending by 13.5-fold over recent years

    16.03.2018 [21:07]

    Baku, March 16, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Artur Rasizade has said that the country`s increased its defense expenditure 13.5 times over the recent years.

    “Unfortunately, no significant progress has been achieved in the negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict over the past years and that is due to Armenia's non-constructive position and its efforts to protract the conflict,” he said.

    “Under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s military power is growing every day and the Azerbaijani army is equipped with the state-of-the-art weapons,” said the prime minister.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Prime minister: Azerbaijan has increased its military spending by 13.5-fold over recent years
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.03.2018 [22:01]
    Azerbaijan, Paraguay discuss how to develop bilateral relations
    16.03.2018 [19:58]
    OSCE: Azerbaijan contributing to regional stability
    16.03.2018 [17:41]
    Senate president: Paraguay is keen to develop relations with Azerbaijan
    16.03.2018 [10:54]
    Global Baku Forum discusses goals and consequences of separatist politics
    Prime minister: Azerbaijan has increased its military spending by 13.5-fold over recent years