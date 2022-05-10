  • HOMEPAGE
    Prince William and Kate Middleton to lead Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

    10.05.2022 [17:14]

    Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

    Prince William and Kate Middleton will lead Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations across the U.K.

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be the most senior members of the British royal family heading out of London during the celebratory weekend next month, the palace announced.

    The prince and his wife will head to Wales, where they lived for a few years when they first married more than a decade ago. Princess Anne will go to Scotland while Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will visit Northern Ireland.

    "Over the course of the Central Weekend, members of the Royal Family will visit the nations of the United Kingdom to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee," the palace announced in a statement. "Members of the Royal Family will attend engagements in each nation, including public events marking the occasion."

    On Friday, it was revealed that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will travel to the U.K. next month for the festivities. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t be appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside the senior members of the royal family. A palace spokesperson confirmed that the couple won’t be part of the lineup because they’re not working members.

    "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced.

