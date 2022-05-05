Prominent Azerbaijani poet Ahmad Javad to be commemorated in Ankara

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani MP Aziz Alakbarov will attend the 130th anniversary of the prominent Azerbaijani poet, educator and public figure Ahmad Javad, organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ankara, Turkiye.

The event will commemorate Ahmad Javad’s role in Azerbaijani literature, his worthy contribution to the struggle for independence, as well as the life and creativity of the poet.

MP Aziz Alakbarli will also visit the Turkish History Museum in Ankara and attend the unveiling ceremony of the monument to prominent Azerbaijani poet.