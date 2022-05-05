Prominent Azerbaijani poet Ahmad Javad to be commemorated in Ankara
AzerTAg.az
05.05.2022 [18:50]
Baku, May 5, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani MP Aziz Alakbarov will attend the 130th anniversary of the prominent Azerbaijani poet, educator and public figure Ahmad Javad, organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ankara, Turkiye.
The event will commemorate Ahmad Javad’s role in Azerbaijani literature, his worthy contribution to the struggle for independence, as well as the life and creativity of the poet.
MP Aziz Alakbarli will also visit the Turkish History Museum in Ankara and attend the unveiling ceremony of the monument to prominent Azerbaijani poet.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
05.05.2022 [18:00]
05.05.2022 [16:56]
05.05.2022 [11:13]
MULTIMEDIA
05.05.2022 [14:30]
05.05.2022 [12:22]
05.05.2022 [18:56]
05.05.2022 [14:17]
05.05.2022 [12:41]
05.05.2022 [11:35]
05.05.2022 [17:35]
05.05.2022 [17:06]
05.05.2022 [16:31]
05.05.2022 [12:57]
29.04.2022 [19:48]
27.04.2022 [11:41]
26.04.2022 [18:54]
25.04.2022 [14:30]
05.05.2022 [18:50]
05.05.2022 [18:00]
05.05.2022 [16:56]
05.05.2022 [11:13]
05.05.2022 [16:31]
05.05.2022 [11:46]
27.04.2022 [17:51]
22.04.2022 [17:02]
05.05.2022 [19:16]
05.05.2022 [18:01]
05.05.2022 [14:10]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
22.04.2022 [14:01]
22.04.2022 [13:58]
05.05.2022 [18:59]
05.05.2022 [18:29]
05.05.2022 [16:16]
05.05.2022 [14:43]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note