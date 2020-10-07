Prosecutor General's Office: Aggressor Armenia's terror attempt to hit Baku-Tbilisi-Jeyhan oil pipeline prevented

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

The military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues to commit acts of terrorism against the civilian population, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, on October 6, at about 9 pm, although the Baku-Tbilisi-Jeyhan oil pipeline, the largest strategic project in the region, which plays an important role in Europe's energy security, was hit by missiles on the part of the pipeline passing through Yevlakh district, this terror attempt was prevented as a result of Azerbaijani Army's decisive measures.

"At the same time, densely populated areas and demilitarized zones, as well as at non-military highly visible and distinguishable objects, including the civilian population are subjected to intensive bombardment by the armed forces of the hostile country from different directions of Tartar district. As a result, Mammadov Hasan Asif, born in 1981, a resident of Gaynag village, was killed. Aliyev Dayanat Ganimat, born in 1989, a resident of the same village, and Hasanov Seyfulla Yagub, born in 1968, a resident of Kocharli village, were hospitalized with various injuries.

Given the present combat conditions all necessary investigative measures are being conducted by the prosecution authorities," the Prosecutor General's Office said.