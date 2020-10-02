Prosecutor General's Office: As a result of enemy’s shelling of civilians, 175 houses and 41 civilian facilities were severely damaged

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

“The military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues to commit acts of terrorism against the civilian population, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law.

55 civilians have been hospitalized with various injuries, and 19 persons in total have been killed so far as a consequence of heavy artillery shelling of Azerbaijani densely populated areas,” press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

“In addition, Armenian military units continue to subject densely populated areas - regional and rural centers, civil infrastructure objects - hospitals, medical centers, school buildings, kindergartens, administrative buildings of public agencies and household premises areas to intensive artillery bombardment.

As a result of the shelling of civilian infrastructure facilities by the occupying country's armed forces, 175 houses, as well as 41 civilian facilities were severely damaged. Vehicles belonging to civilians became unserviceable, and numerous small and large horned animals and haystacks were destroyed as well.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan is taking all necessary steps to ensure that servicemen of the provocative Armenian formations who have committed various crimes against our army and civilians are prosecuted and punished within the frames of international law,” the Prosecutor General's Office said.