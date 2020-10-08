Prosecutor General's Office: Seven people injured as a result of Armenia’s artillery shelling of Barda city

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

The military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues terrorist acts against the civilian population in gross violation of the norms and principles of international law.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan, on October 8 starting from 11 am, Armenian armed forces intensively fired rockets and artillery shells in Barda district, targeting settlements and demilitarized zones, as well as non-military clearly visible and distinguishable objects, including the civilian population.

As a result of a rocket hitting the "Gadim Barda" (Ancient Barda) restaurant in the center of Barda city, two civilians were hospitalized with various injuries. At the same time, rockets falling near the secondary school No. 5 in Barda city resulted in injuring five people, and inflicting excessive damage to the school building and numerous vehicles.

The prosecution authorities are currently carrying out all necessary investigative measures in combat conditions.