Prosecutor General's Office launches criminal case on death of resident of Aghdam village in Tovuz as result of enemy artillery fire

Baku, July 15, AZERTAC

“Since 12th July Armenian armed forces severely violated the ceasefire attempting to seize positions and cause escalation in Tovuz district of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. Our positions were shelled using various types of artillery.

Having blatantly violated the principles and norms of international law aggressor bombarded densely populated settlements of Azerbaijan, thus committing a number of crimes against peaceful population.

On July 14th, at 14:00 Azizov Aziz Izzat, 1944, resident of Aghdam village, Tovuz district, was murdered at his domicile due to numerous shrapnel wounds caused by the explosion of a shell,” the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

“Immediate examination of crime scene and the corpse was provided by prosecutors and experts.

Upon the fact a criminal case has been initiated at Tovuz District Prosecutor's Office under Article 120.2.12 (deliberate murder based on national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Relevant forensic examinations were appointed.

Intensive investigative actions are underway,” the Prosecutor General's Office said.