Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan: 31 people killed, 164 others injured as a result of Armenian army’s targeting civilians

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC The statistics of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan on crimes committed by the Armenian Armed Forces against the civilians from September 27 to October 9, 2020 (as of 12:00 a.m) Number of civilians killed - 31 Number of injured civilians - 164 Number of houses fallen into disrepair - 1054 Number of damaged civil facilities – 142 Number of multi-apartment residential buildings fallen into disrepair – 45

