  • HOMEPAGE
    • / FRONTLINE NEWS

    FRONTLINE NEWS


    Prosecutor General’s Office: 14 civilians killed, 46 injured as a result of Armenian provocation

    30.09.2020 [16:17]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    “As reported earlier, the military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues to commit acts of terrorism against the civilian population, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law. 46 civilians have been hospitalized with various injuries, and 14 have been killed so far as a consequence of heavy artillery shelling of Azerbaijani densely populated areas,” press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

    “In addition, Armenian military units continue to subject densely populated areas - regional and rural centers, civil infrastructure objects - hospitals, medical centers, school buildings, kindergartens, administrative buildings of public agencies and household premises to intensive artillery bombardment.

    As a result of the shelling of civil infrastructure facilities by the enemy armed forces, 116 houses, as well as 26 civil facilities, including a carpet weaving factory in Tartar city, a modular school building in Tazakand village, Aghdam district, the building of secondary school No.1 in Shikharkh settlement, Tartar district, the building of school-lyceum No.2 in Tartar city, the cotton plant of “MKT Istehsal Kommersiya” LLC located in Azad Garagoyunlu village of Tartar district, the medical center in Gapanli village, Tartar district have fallen in disrepair. Vehicles belonging to civilians were severely damaged, and numerous small and large horned animals and haystacks were destroyed.

    At present combat conditions all possible investigative measures are being carried out by the prosecution authorities.

    The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan is taking all necessary steps to ensure that servicemen of the Armenian armed forces who have committed various crimes are prosecuted and punished within the frames of international law,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Prosecutor General’s Office: 14 civilians killed, 46 injured as a result of Armenian provocation
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.09.2020 [16:57]
    Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry: We hope that the European Court will stay away from Armenia’s insidious political games
    30.09.2020 [16:04]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The 4th battalion of the enemy stationed in Fuzuli direction was shelled
    30.09.2020 [15:40]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Two tanks of enemy were destroyed in Tonashen
    30.09.2020 [14:57]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Enemy reserve forces were destroyed
    Prosecutor General’s Office: 14 civilians killed, 46 injured as a result of Armenian provocation