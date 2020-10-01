  • HOMEPAGE
    • / FRONTLINE NEWS

    FRONTLINE NEWS


    Prosecutor General’s Office: 19 civilians killed, 55 others injured as a result of enemy’s targeting peaceful population

    01.10.2020 [19:43]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    “The military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues to commit acts of terrorism against the civilian population, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law.

    55 civilians have been hospitalized with various injuries, and 19 persons in total have been killed so far as a result of heavy artillery shelling of Azerbaijani densely populated areas,” press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

    “In addition, Armenian military units continue to subject densely populated areas - regional and rural centers, civil infrastructure objects - hospitals, medical centers, school buildings, kindergartens, administrative buildings of public agencies and household premises to intensive artillery bombardment.

    As a result of the shelling of civilian infrastructure facilities by the occupying country's armed forces, 169 houses, as well as 40 civilian facilities were severely damaged. Vehicles belonging to civilians became unserviceable, and numerous small and large horned animals and haystacks were destroyed as well.

    The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan is taking all necessary steps to ensure that servicemen of the provocative Armenian formations who have committed various crimes against our army and civilians are prosecuted and punished within the frames of international law,” the Prosecutor General's Office said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Prosecutor General’s Office: 19 civilians killed, 55 others injured as a result of enemy’s targeting peaceful population
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    01.10.2020 [19:22]
    Armenian armed forces shell Horadiz city, Fuzuli district
    01.10.2020 [18:38]
    ® Azercell supports frontline in these decisive days
    01.10.2020 [18:36]
    Armenia shells at Jojug Marjanli, houses severely damaged
    01.10.2020 [17:59]
    Turkey to continue supporting Baku 'with all means'
    Prosecutor General’s Office: 19 civilians killed, 55 others injured as a result of enemy’s targeting peaceful population