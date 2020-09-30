Prosecutor General’s Office: As a result of heavy artillery shelling of Tartar city by Armenian military units, 7 civilians were injured

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

As reported earlier, the military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues to commit acts of terrorism against the civilian population, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law. Densely populated areas - regional and rural centers, civil infrastructure objects - hospitals, medical centers, school buildings, kindergartens are selected as targets.

“On September 30, at about 08:00 as a result of heavy artillery shelling of Tartar city by Armenian military units, 7 civilians were hospitalized with various injuries, and extensive damage was inflicted to civilian infrastructure,” press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

“At present combat conditions all necessary investigative measures are being carried out by the prosecution authorities. Appropriate examinations to determine the severity of bodily injuries, as well as to estimate the amount of damage inflicted to civilian infrastructure are defined.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan is taking all necessary steps to ensure that servicemen of the Armenian armed forces who have committed various crimes are prosecuted and punished within the frames of international law,” the Prosecutor General's Office said.