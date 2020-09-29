Prosecutor General’s Office: By now, 33 civilians in total have been hospitalized with various injuries

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

“As reported earlier, the military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues to commit acts of terrorism against the civilian population, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law.

At the behest of the hypocritical and unconstructive Armenian military-political leadership, the enemy's armed forces continue to subject densely populated areas - regional and rural centers, civil infrastructure objects - hospitals, medical centers, school buildings, kindergartens to intensive artillery bombardment.

By now, 33 civilians in total have been hospitalized with various injuries,” press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

“As a result of the shelling by the enemy, 65 residential buildings and 5 civilian objects were seriously damaged, small and large horned animals and haystacks were destroyed.

We deeply regret to inform that, on September 29 at about 13:00 as a result of the enemy's intensive artillery shelling on the densely populated areas of Azerbaijan, Sariyev Elmaddin Humbat, born in 1997, a resident of Garadaghli village, Aghdam district, was killed by shrapnel fragments falling on a medical center. The building of the center was destroyed and the residents in that area were evacuated.

Upon the fact a criminal case has been initiated by Aghdam Prosecutor's Office under Article 120.2.1 (deliberate murder committed by criminal community (organization)), Article 120.2.4 (deliberate murder committed with special cruelty or in publicly dangers way), Article 120.2.12 (deliberate murder on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity), Article 100.2 (conducting aggressive war), Articles 186.3 (deliberate destruction or damage of another's property causing especially large amount of damage to a victim), and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At present, all possible investigative measures are being carried out by the prosecution authorities. Appropriate examinations to determine the severity of bodily injuries, as well as to estimate the amount of damage inflicted to civilian infrastructure are appointed.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan is taking all necessary steps to ensure that servicemen of the Armenian armed forces who have committed various crimes are prosecuted and punished within the frames of international law,” the Prosecutor General's Office said.