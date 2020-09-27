Prosecutor General’s Office: By now, 9 civilians have been hospitalized with various injuries

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

“As reported, on September 27, at about 06:00 the Armenian armed forces conducted a large-scale provocation along the entire front line. Positions of the Azerbaijani army were intensively fired from large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery of various calibers.

The military-political leadership of Armenia, pursuing a hypocritical and unconstructive policy, also committed various crimes against the civilian population, deliberately and purposefully shelling densely populated areas of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and violating the fundamental norms and principles of international law,” the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

“As a result of the intensive shelling by the enemy, civilians were killed and wounded, and many houses and civilian objects were seriously damaged in Gapanli village of Tartar district, Chiragli and Orta Garvand villages of Aghdam district, Alkhanli and Shukurbayli villages of Fuzuli district, and Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district.

By now, 9 civilians have been hospitalized with various injuries.

It is also reported that as a result of the shelling of civilian objects by the enemy, a number of residential buildings were seriously damaged, small and large horned animals and haystacks were destroyed.

At present combat conditions all necessary investigative measures are being carried out by the prosecution authorities. Appropriate examinations to determine the severity of bodily injuries, as well as to estimate the amount of damage inflicted to civilian infrastructure are appointed.

The public will be regularly updated with the latest information,” the Prosecutor General's Office said.