    Public beaches project launched in Baku on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative

    01.08.2019 [20:04]

    Baku, August 1, AZERTAC

    On the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the International Dialogue for Environmental Action (IDEA) Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, new public beaches are being created on the shore of the Caspian Sea in Baku.

    The project was launched in order to build public beaches as alternatives to resorts and paid beaches in the seaside areas based on the requests of Baku residents and numerous guests of the city.

    The first public beaches were created in an area of 6 hectares near the Shikh beach in Sabayil district. The nearby area was cleaned and redeveloped, with 60 beach parasols, 6 changing rooms, 2 showers, 2 two-cabin WCs installed and 2 summer houses, football pitches and volleyball courts built. A parking lot was created covering an area of 3,500 square meters.

    Other public beaches will also be created in Pirshaghi and Buzovna settlements in the coming days. Plans are underway to create such kind of public beaches in 7 locations in the seaside areas of the city.

