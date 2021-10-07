Publications of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation displayed at 7th annual International Book Exhibition in Baku

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

The 7th Baku International Book Exhibition, organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture has commenced at the Baku Expo Center. The event was dedicated to the 880th anniversary of great Azerbaijani poet and scholar Nizami Ganjavi. International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation is also being represented in this international event along with embassies, bookstores, publishing and printing houses, cultural and scientific centers.

Books, catalogs, postage stamps and other various examples of literature that have been published in several different languages with the support and guidance of the Foundation are being presented to visitors. Publications provided by the Foundation were distributed in Azerbaijani, Turkish, English, Italian, German, French, Russian and Arabic languages. Demonstrated books and catalogs promote the ideas of unity, equality and brotherhood of the Turkic World, presenting famous personalities, traditions, historical, cultural and architectural monuments, examples of oral folk literature, national and spiritual values of the Turkic peoples.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and the National Children's Library named after Firidun Kocharli, the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation will present children's electronic book of Nizami Ganjavi's "Seven Beauties" poem on the sidelines of the exhibition.

The 7th Baku International Book Exhibition will run until October 10.