  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Putin, Macron express satisfaction over stabilization in Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin

    22.12.2021 [10:47]

    Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron expressed their satisfaction over the stabilization of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh during their phone call, the Kremlin press service announced Tuesday, according to TASS.

    "During the exchange of opinions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, both sides expressed their satisfaction over the stabilization of the situation and efforts being made on the establishment of a peaceful life and the restoration of economic and transport connections in the region. The sides noted that Russia and France intend to act synchronously on these matters in the future," the Kremlin said.

     

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Putin, Macron express satisfaction over stabilization in Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.12.2021 [10:39]
    Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyz Security Council hails his country's relations with Azerbaijan
    21.12.2021 [20:07]
    Eurasia Review: EU-Azerbaijan relations are developing in context of new geopolitical realities
    21.12.2021 [19:17]
    Shanghai Cooperation Organization commends AZERTAC news agency for effective media coverage of its activities
    21.12.2021 [16:26]
    German newspaper publishes article on Azerbaijan’s handing over to Armenia ten servicemen
    Putin, Macron express satisfaction over stabilization in Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin