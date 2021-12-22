Putin, Macron express satisfaction over stabilization in Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron expressed their satisfaction over the stabilization of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh during their phone call, the Kremlin press service announced Tuesday, according to TASS.

"During the exchange of opinions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, both sides expressed their satisfaction over the stabilization of the situation and efforts being made on the establishment of a peaceful life and the restoration of economic and transport connections in the region. The sides noted that Russia and France intend to act synchronously on these matters in the future," the Kremlin said.