    Putin arrives in Ankara to meet with President Erdogan

    28.09.2017 [21:05]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Ankara for a working visit, during which he will meet with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to TASS.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the situation in Syria will be one of the issues during the upcoming talks.

    According to the Kremlin spokesman, Putin’s visit to Turkey pursues purely pragmatic goals. Russia and Turkey, in his words, have close trade and economic, investment, cultural and military-technical cooperation, and also implement megaprojects. "Besides, the countries cooperate in ensuring regional security, including in Syria," he said, adding that the two leaders will "synchronize watches on all these issues."

