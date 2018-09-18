Baku, September 18, AZERTAC Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to the relatives of Russian servicemen killed onboard the Il-20 jet, which was downed over the Mediterranean, Tass reported. "The president offers sincere condolences to all relatives, friends and colleagues of the downed jet’s crew members," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Putin expresses condolences to relatives of downed Il-20 jet crew members

