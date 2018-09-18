Putin expresses condolences to relatives of downed Il-20 jet crew members
AzerTAg.az
18.09.2018 [14:37]
Baku, September 18, AZERTAC
Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to the relatives of Russian servicemen killed onboard the Il-20 jet, which was downed over the Mediterranean, Tass reported.
"The president offers sincere condolences to all relatives, friends and colleagues of the downed jet’s crew members," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
18.09.2018 [10:45]
17.09.2018 [20:29]
17.09.2018 [14:55]
16.09.2018 [23:15]
MULTIMEDIA
18.09.2018 [16:15]
18.09.2018 [16:04]
18.09.2018 [13:39]
18.09.2018 [17:43]
18.09.2018 [14:08]
18.09.2018 [12:35]
18.09.2018 [16:17]
18.09.2018 [10:59]
18.09.2018 [10:37]
18.09.2018 [10:17]
17.09.2018 [21:12]
14.09.2018 [12:20]
13.09.2018 [17:30]
11.09.2018 [15:19]
18.09.2018 [15:56]
18.09.2018 [15:47]
18.09.2018 [12:11]
17.09.2018 [19:45]
17.09.2018 [16:16]
03.09.2018 [20:49]
21.08.2018 [19:54]
08.08.2018 [14:48]
11.09.2018 [11:21]
29.08.2018 [21:20]
14.08.2018 [21:00]
20.06.2018 [17:28]
15.09.2018 [19:34]
14.08.2018 [17:40]
06.06.2018 [15:45]
05.06.2018 [19:33]
14.09.2018 [20:20]
14.09.2018 [10:33]
12.09.2018 [10:10]
11.09.2018 [19:56]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note