Putin leading in Russia’s presidential race with 71.97% after 21.33% of ballots counted
AzerTAg.az
18.03.2018 [22:39]
Baku, March 18, AZERTAC
Vladimir Putin is winning presidential polls with 71.97% of votes, Russia`s Central Election Commission reported on Sunday after counting 21.33% of ballots, TASS reports.
CPRF candidate Pavel Grudinin is finishing second with 15.9% of the vote. LDPR candidate Vladimir Zhirinovsky is third, with 6.96% of votes.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
18.03.2018 [13:32]
18.03.2018 [12:16]
18.03.2018 [11:14]
17.03.2018 [13:45]
MULTIMEDIA
16.03.2018 [16:05]
16.03.2018 [11:12]
03.03.2018
18.03.2018 [11:20]
17.03.2018 [21:28]
17.03.2018 [10:31]
16.03.2018 [11:30]
16.03.2018 [20:05]
14.03.2018 [19:13]
14.03.2018 [16:00]
18.03.2018 [15:44]
17.03.2018 [17:41]
07.03.2018 [17:50]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
15.03.2018 [15:56]
15.03.2018 [11:46]
09.03.2018 [18:00]
07.03.2018 [16:07]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
09.03.2018 [12:50]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
16.03.2018 [19:44]
11.03.2018 [15:05]
11.03.2018 [13:25]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note