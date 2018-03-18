Putin leading in Russia’s presidential race with 71.97% after 21.33% of ballots counted

Baku, March 18, AZERTAC Vladimir Putin is winning presidential polls with 71.97% of votes, Russia`s Central Election Commission reported on Sunday after counting 21.33% of ballots, TASS reports. CPRF candidate Pavel Grudinin is finishing second with 15.9% of the vote. LDPR candidate Vladimir Zhirinovsky is third, with 6.96% of votes.

