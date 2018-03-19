    • / WORLD

    Putin receives 76.66% of votes after 99.84% of ballots counted

    19.03.2018 [14:07]

    Baku, March 19, AZERTAC 

    Russia’s incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin garnered 76.66% of the vote in the March 18 election with 99.84% of the ballots counted, the Central Election Commission said.

    Director of the Lenin State Farm Pavel Grudinin, nominated by the Communist Party of Russia, is second with 11.80% of the vote, while leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Vladimir Zhirinovsky is third with 5.66%.

    Voter turnout for the Russian presidential election reached 67.49%, according to preliminary data.

    "[According to data] as of 10.45 a.m. Moscow Time, 73,432,312 people voted [in the Russian presidential election on March 18], the turnout reaches 67.49%," Bulayev said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Putin receives 76.66% of votes after 99.84% of ballots counted
