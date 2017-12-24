    • / WORLD

    Putin shows off hockey skills on Red Square ice rink

    24.12.2017 [11:38]

    Russian President Vladimir Putin faced off against legendary Russian players in a Night Hockey League match late Friday on Red Square, just outside of his workplace in the Kremlin, according to RT.

    The Russian president was joined on the ice by Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu and a host of Russian hockey greats, including NHL legends Viacheslav Fetisov, Sergey Fedorov, and Pavel Bure.

    The Red Team, which had Putin in its ranks, won 9-3 media said without specifying the president’s individual stats from the game. Putin once scored seven goals in a game played on his 63th birthday, in 2015.

    Putin did not take up hockey until he was in his late fifties. Fetisov, who used to be Russia’s sports minister, introduced the head of state to the game. In recent years, the president has made regular appearances on the ice, always sporting his No.11 jersey, as he did on Friday.

