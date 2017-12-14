    • / WORLD

    Putin vows to run as independent candidate in 2018 race

    14.12.2017 [18:50]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news conference on Thursday he will run in the 2018 presidential election as an independent candidate, but expects to have support of forces sharing his views on the country’s development, TASS reports.

    "This will be a self-nomination," Putin said. "I expect to have support of those political forces (parties and public organizations) that share my view on the country’s development and trust me. I certainly expect this very much," he said.

    "I expect a widespread support of the Russian citizens," the president added.

    Putin won the 2012 presidential election as a candidate from the United Russia party.

