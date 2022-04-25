Pyramid State TV channel airs program on Kyrgyz President’s official visit to Azerbaijan

Bishkek, April 25, AZERTAC

Kyrgyz state TV channel Pyramid has broadcast a program highlighting official visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Azerbaijan.

Hokuma Khalilova and Ramiz Mashadihasanli, Azerbaijanis living in Bishkek, were the hosts of the program.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s receiving Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, and the talks were widely covered in the program.

The program also drew the Kyrgyz audience’s attention to the signing ceremony of the documents and the press statements of the two countries’ presidents.

The Kyrgyz President’s meeting with Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova and representatives of the Azerbaijani business circles was also highlighted at the program.

The program then featured the Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliyev’s interview to Pyramid TV channel on the results of the visit.

According to the program, as part of the visit, the Piramid`s representative office in Azerbaijan opened.

Gulu Kangarly

Special Correspondent