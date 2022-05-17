  • HOMEPAGE
    “Qarabag - The Team without a City and their Quest to Conquer Europe” book goes on sale

    17.05.2022 [16:42]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    An English version of the book titled “Qarabag - the Team without a City and their Quest to Conquer Europe” by the Italian journalist and freelance writer Emanuele Giulianelli hit shelves on Monday, the writer said on his official Twitter account.

    The digital version of the book, highlighting the history of Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag, is available on various online platforms for GPB 16,99.

