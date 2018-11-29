    • / ECONOMY

    Qatar proposes Azerbaijan to join its transit agreement with Turkey

    29.11.2018 [11:08]

    Istanbul, November 29, AZERTAC

    Qatar proposed Azerbaijan to join its transit agreement with Turkey, as chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, customs service Lieutenant-General Safar Mehdiyev met Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar, within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the 34th meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) in Istanbul.

    At the meeting, Safar Mehdiyev highlighted the developing relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar in the field of customs and future prospects of cooperation. The Chief of State Customs Committee invited Qatar's economist and commercial minister to Azerbaijan.

    The Qatari minister spoke about the close friendship and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and his country, as well as the development of economic relations.

    Sabir Shatakhti

    Special correspondent

