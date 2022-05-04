Qatar reclaims crown from US as world’s top LNG exporter

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

Qatar reclaimed the crown as the world’s top liquefied natural gas exporter from the US just as the end of winter lowered demand for the heating fuel in the northern hemisphere, according to Al Arabiya.

April exports of the superchilled fuel from Qatar surpassed 7.5 million metric tons, edging out the US, according to ship tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Maintenance at Qatargas reduced the Middle Eastern nation’s exports a month earlier.

During the winter months, low temperatures drove up the demand for natural gas and prices of the fuel.

Once winter ended, some US export terminals have used the period of softer demand and lower prices to undergo maintenance, which has lowered the US production.

A shale gas revolution, coupled with billions of dollars of investments in liquefaction facilities, transformed the US from a net LNG importer to a top exporter in less than a decade.

Looking ahead, the US and Qatar are expected to engage in a two-horse race for dominance in the global LNG market. Once the Calcasieu Pass export terminal in Louisiana is complete later this year, the US is expected to reach a peak LNG production capacity of 13.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Meanwhile, Qatar is planning a gargantuan export project that will come online in the late 2020s, which could cement the Middle Eastern nation as the top supplier of the fuel.