Qatari Nebras Power company keen on cooperation with Azerbaijan in construction of wind power plants in Lachin and Kalbajar districts

Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan and Qatar have discussed cooperation in the construction of gas turbines with a capacity of up to 550 MW, as well as wind power plants with a capacity of 100 MW in Lachin and Kalbajar districts of Azerbaijan.

These issues, as well as renewable energy projects to be implemented in the liberated territories and plans to realize the potential of wind power in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea were discussed at the meeting held between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Chief Executive Officer of Nebras Power Khalid Mohammed Jolo.

It was noted that the joint plans with Nebras Power would create opportunities for the development of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar as well as for attracting investment in the energy sector.