    Quake jolts Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea

    09.03.2018 [12:50]

    Baku, March 9, AZERTAC

    An earthquake has hit the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, according to the Republican Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

    The quake was recorded at 17:53:19 local time.

    The magnitude of the earthquake was 3,0 on the Richter scale, while its depth was 5 km.

    The quake was not palpable.

