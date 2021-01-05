Quake jolts Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea

Baku, January 5, AZERTAC A 3.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, according to the Republican Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences. The quake, depth of 62 km, was recorded at 08:12 local time.

