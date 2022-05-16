Queen Elizabeth II presented with Karabakh horse as gift from President Ilham Aliyev

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has received a delegation led by President of the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ARAF) Elchin Guliyev at the Windsor Castle.

According to ARAF, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who always watches with great interest the performances of Azerbaijani representatives at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, was presented with the Karabakh horse “Shohrat” (Glory) as a gift from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The queen was also presented with sculptures of the Karabakh horse breed “Alkhan” and Dilboz horse breed “Galkhan” (shield), created by the famous Azerbaijani sculptor Faiq Hajiyev.

Queen Elizabeth II expressed her gratitude for the gift and for the Azerbaijani representatives’ traditional participation in the Royal Windsor Horse Show.