RCC meeting started in Baku

The 54th meeting of the Council of Heads of Communication Administrations of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC) commenced in Baku.

The meeting is to discuss the development prospects of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the activities of the delegations of Communication Administrations of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications and implementation of their decisions, other questions.

In his opening remarks, Konstantin Noskov, Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation, stressed the importance of the meeting, stating that the ITU Secretariat has compiled 35 documents based on 29 proposals to be considered at the current Authoritative Conference.

The event is joined by delegations of the RCC member countries – Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, the countries with observer status – Latvia and Slovenia, as well as the delegation of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for CIS countries.