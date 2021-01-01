  • HOMEPAGE
    Rajabov beats Dubov in first leg of Airthings Masters semifinal

    01.01.2021 [12:27]

    Baku, January 1, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov has defeated Russian Daniil Dubov in the first leg of the semifinal of the Airthings Masters as part of the Champions Chess Tour.

    Rajabov won 3-1.

    He qualified for semifinal after a win over Russian grandmaster Yan Nepomnyashchy.

