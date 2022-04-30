Ralf Rangnick takes Austria job, will juggle with Manchester United consultancy role in bid to make club “real force”

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

Ralf Rangnick will juggle his Manchester United consultancy role with another job after being confirmed as Austria’s new manager, according to Eurosport.

Rangnick, who will step aside as United boss when Erik ten Hag arrives from Ajax this summer, will help lead a major shake-up at Old Trafford as the club vies for major trophies again.

“I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue consultancy with Man United,” he said in a statement.

“I’m looking forward to helping United become a real force again.”

The 63-year-old has penned a deal with Austria until 2024, with a two-year extension in the pipeline if they qualify for Euro 2024.