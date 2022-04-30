  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Ralf Rangnick takes Austria job, will juggle with Manchester United consultancy role in bid to make club “real force”

    30.04.2022 [10:17]

    Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

    Ralf Rangnick will juggle his Manchester United consultancy role with another job after being confirmed as Austria’s new manager, according to Eurosport.

    Rangnick, who will step aside as United boss when Erik ten Hag arrives from Ajax this summer, will help lead a major shake-up at Old Trafford as the club vies for major trophies again.

    “I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue consultancy with Man United,” he said in a statement.

    “I’m looking forward to helping United become a real force again.”

    The 63-year-old has penned a deal with Austria until 2024, with a two-year extension in the pipeline if they qualify for Euro 2024.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Ralf Rangnick takes Austria job, will juggle with Manchester United consultancy role in bid to make club “real force”
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.04.2022 [13:17]
    Sventek withdrew from the tournament in Madrid
    30.04.2022 [12:45]
    Formula E unveils 'fighter jet inspired' Gen3 car
    30.04.2022 [12:09]
    Two more Azerbaijani judokas to be in action on Day 2 of European Championships in Sofia
    30.04.2022 [11:08]
    Luka Modric 'agrees Real Madrid contract extension'
    Ralf Rangnick takes Austria job, will juggle with Manchester United consultancy role in bid to make club “real force”