Rangers to face Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022 UEFA Europa League final

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

Scottish football club Rangers will face German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022 UEFA Europa League final on May 18, according to Anadolu Agency.

On Thursday, Rangers beat Germany's RB Leipzig 3-1 in the semifinal second leg to advance to the Europa League final.

Rangers will play their first Europa League final since 2008, when the Glasgow club completed the competition as the runners-up.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt eliminated West Ham United, beating the English club 1-0 to reach this season's Europa League final.

The German team have waited 42 years to be in the Europa League final as they were the 1980 champions.

Colombian forward Rafael Borre scored the winning goal for Eintracht Frankfurt at Frankfurt Stadium.

Eintracht Frankfurt won 3-1 on aggregate.

This season's Europa League final will be held on May 18 at Seville's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.