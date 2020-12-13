  • HOMEPAGE
    Real Madrid defeat Atletico Madrid

    13.12.2020 [15:04]

    Baku, December 13, AZERTAC

    Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 in La Liga derby to end city rivals' unbeaten run in the league, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Casemiro and Jan Oblak (own goal) gave a crucial win to the home team at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Saturday.

    Atletico Madrid suffered their first defeat in the league following this loss, sitting top of the table with 26 points.

    Real Madrid are in third place with 23 points in La Liga.

