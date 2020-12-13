Real Madrid defeat Atletico Madrid
AzerTAg.az
13.12.2020 [15:04]
Baku, December 13, AZERTAC
Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 in La Liga derby to end city rivals' unbeaten run in the league, according to Anadolu Agency.
Casemiro and Jan Oblak (own goal) gave a crucial win to the home team at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Saturday.
Atletico Madrid suffered their first defeat in the league following this loss, sitting top of the table with 26 points.
Real Madrid are in third place with 23 points in La Liga.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
11.12.2020 [14:40]
11.12.2020 [14:21]
11.12.2020 [12:07]
10.12.2020 [15:18]
MULTIMEDIA
13.12.2020 [11:08]
12.12.2020 [18:00]
12.12.2020 [17:51]
04.11.2020
13.12.2020 [13:40]
13.12.2020 [11:36]
12.12.2020 [12:36]
12.12.2020 [11:33]
12.12.2020 [11:11]
11.12.2020 [16:41]
03.12.2020 [12:28]
01.12.2020 [17:39]
30.11.2020 [13:07]
13.12.2020 [12:30]
11.12.2020 [16:03]
10.12.2020 [16:04]
07.12.2020 [15:11]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
13.12.2020 [17:19]
11.12.2020 [19:45]
09.12.2020 [19:35]
08.12.2020 [19:04]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
27.11.2020 [18:33]
12.12.2020 [16:14]
08.12.2020 [19:35]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note