Real Madrid extend their lead to 4 points in La Liga
AzerTAg.az
11.07.2020 [11:33]
Baku, July 11, AZERTAC
La Liga leaders Real Madrid moved closer to the league title after beating Alaves 2-0 at home late Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.
Karim Benzema and Asensio were the scorers in Real Madrid's eighth consecutive win in the league.
Los Blancos increased their points to 80 in the table with three matches remaining in the season in La Liga.
Real Madrid is now with four points at the top of La Liga, as for the second-place Barcelona will take on Real Valladolid on Saturday.
