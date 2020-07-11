  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Real Madrid extend their lead to 4 points in La Liga

    11.07.2020 [11:33]

    Baku, July 11, AZERTAC

    La Liga leaders Real Madrid moved closer to the league title after beating Alaves 2-0 at home late Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Karim Benzema and Asensio were the scorers in Real Madrid's eighth consecutive win in the league.

    Los Blancos increased their points to 80 in the table with three matches remaining in the season in La Liga.

    Real Madrid is now with four points at the top of La Liga, as for the second-place Barcelona will take on Real Valladolid on Saturday.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Real Madrid extend their lead to 4 points in La Liga
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.07.2020 [14:34]
    Knee knocks out Liverpool's Henderson to end of season
    10.07.2020 [13:15]
    United cruise to another win at struggling Villa
    10.07.2020 [12:36]
    Former Man City and Real Madrid boss Pellegrini returns to management with Real Betis
    09.07.2020 [19:00]
    2020 Modern Pentathlon European Championship in Hungary cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
    Real Madrid extend their lead to 4 points in La Liga Real Madrid extend their lead to 4 points in La Liga