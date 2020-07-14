  • HOMEPAGE
    Real Madrid one win away from La Liga title after beating Granada

    14.07.2020 [10:20]

    Baku, July 14, AZERTAC

    Real Madrid are one win away from winning their 34th La Liga title after beating a resolute Granada side 2-1 on the road on Monday night, according to ESPN.

    The win restored Real's four-point lead over Barcelona in the table with just two games left to play, meaning a home win on Thursday can put the title out of reach for the two-time defending champions.

    The result puts Madrid on 83 points after 36 games and gives them a chance to seal a first La Liga title since 2017 on Thursday against Villarreal.

    Two draws in the last two games can also secure the title for Madrid due to their better head-to-head record with Barcelona.

