Real Madrid one win away from La Liga title after beating Granada

Baku, July 14, AZERTAC

Real Madrid are one win away from winning their 34th La Liga title after beating a resolute Granada side 2-1 on the road on Monday night, according to ESPN.

The win restored Real's four-point lead over Barcelona in the table with just two games left to play, meaning a home win on Thursday can put the title out of reach for the two-time defending champions.

The result puts Madrid on 83 points after 36 games and gives them a chance to seal a first La Liga title since 2017 on Thursday against Villarreal.

Two draws in the last two games can also secure the title for Madrid due to their better head-to-head record with Barcelona.