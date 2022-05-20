Real Madrid to face Anadolu Efes in 2022 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague final

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 86-83 in the 2022 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague semifinal round Thursday and will face Anadolu Efes in the final, according to Anadolu Agency.

Los Merengues grabbed victory, coming back from an 11-point difference with Fabien Causeur and Guerschon Yabusele's 18-point contributions each at the Stark Arena in Belgrade.

The 2022 EuroLeague regular season MVP, Nikola Mirotic, was the top scorer for Barca with 26 points.

In the final clash, Real Madrid, the record holders of the competition with 10 titles, will take on reigning champions Anadolu Efes, who eliminated Greek team Olympiacos 77-74 in the semifinal round at the Stark Arena on Saturday.