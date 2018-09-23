    • / SPORTS

    Real beat Espanyol to go top of La Liga

    23.09.2018 [13:46]

    Real Madrid moved top of La Liga after Marco Asensio's VAR-awarded strike proved enough to beat Espanyol, according to BBC.

    Asensio drilled in a low shot just before the break when Luka Modric's effort deflected into his path, with the goal given after a lengthy review.

    Borja Iglesias hit the crossbar for the spirited visitors with a deft chip.

    Former Real keeper Diego Lopez made a fine save to deny Sergio Ramos late on in an otherwise stilted performance by the hosts at the Bernabeu.

    Victory takes Julen Lopetegui's side above rivals Barcelona, who can retake the top spot with a draw or victory against Girona on Sunday.

    Espanyol drop to sixth following Atletico Madrid's 2-0 win over Getafe earlier on Saturday.

