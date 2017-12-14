    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Rebellion confirms LMP1 move for 2018/19 WEC season

    14.12.2017 [16:42]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    Rebellion Racing has confirmed it will return to the LMP1 class for the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship super season, according to motorsport.com.

    This week, Porsche LMP1 refugees Andre Lotterer and Neel Jani will form part of the Swiss squad's driver line-up on its return to the top flight after one season in LMP2.

    Current drivers Bruno Senna and Mathias Beche will remain with the team, with Gustavo Menezes and Thomas Laurent joining from Signatech Alpine and Jackie Chan DC Racing respectively to complete the line-up.

    Rebellion has yet to confirm what car it will use, but it's expected it will continue its title-winning partnership with French constructor Oreca, with a Gibson the likely choice of power unit.

    A return to the R-One it used in 2016 prior to dropping down to LMP2 has already been ruled out by team boss Bart Hayden.

    "I am looking forward to coming back where my endurance career started nine years ago," said Jani, who raced with Rebellion in WEC before joining the factory Porsche squad in 2014.

    "Rebellion Racing played a huge role in my career and also helped me become a factory driver for Porsche. When Porsche stopped in LMP1, it was clear for me that I wanted to race again for Rebellion.

    "With the new regulations, I hope we can reach the overall podium at Le Mans and with a bit of luck, maybe we can even grab some wins during the superseason of WEC.”

    AZERTAG.AZ :Rebellion confirms LMP1 move for 2018/19 WEC season
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2017 [19:22]
    World Rallycross announces testing restrictions for 2018
    14.12.2017 [16:46]
    Azerbaijan’s Isayev and Harchegani top Olympic ranking of World Taekwondo Federation
    13.12.2017 [19:35]
    2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix early bird ticket campaign enters final phase
    13.12.2017 [18:35]
    GPDA achieves unity with full F1 membership
    Rebellion confirms LMP1 move for 2018/19 WEC season