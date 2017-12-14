Rebellion confirms LMP1 move for 2018/19 WEC season

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

Rebellion Racing has confirmed it will return to the LMP1 class for the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship super season, according to motorsport.com.

This week, Porsche LMP1 refugees Andre Lotterer and Neel Jani will form part of the Swiss squad's driver line-up on its return to the top flight after one season in LMP2.

Current drivers Bruno Senna and Mathias Beche will remain with the team, with Gustavo Menezes and Thomas Laurent joining from Signatech Alpine and Jackie Chan DC Racing respectively to complete the line-up.

Rebellion has yet to confirm what car it will use, but it's expected it will continue its title-winning partnership with French constructor Oreca, with a Gibson the likely choice of power unit.

A return to the R-One it used in 2016 prior to dropping down to LMP2 has already been ruled out by team boss Bart Hayden.

"I am looking forward to coming back where my endurance career started nine years ago," said Jani, who raced with Rebellion in WEC before joining the factory Porsche squad in 2014.

"Rebellion Racing played a huge role in my career and also helped me become a factory driver for Porsche. When Porsche stopped in LMP1, it was clear for me that I wanted to race again for Rebellion.

"With the new regulations, I hope we can reach the overall podium at Le Mans and with a bit of luck, maybe we can even grab some wins during the superseason of WEC.”