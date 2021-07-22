Reconstructed water supply and sewerage systems launched in Dashkasan city

Dashkasan, July 22, AZERTAC “Reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Dashkasan city ”project has been completed. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev viewed the work done under the project as part of his visit to Dashkasan.

