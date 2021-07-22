Reconstructed water supply and sewerage systems launched in Dashkasan city VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
22.07.2021 [14:24]
Dashkasan, July 22, AZERTAC
“Reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Dashkasan city ”project has been completed.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev viewed the work done under the project as part of his visit to Dashkasan.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
22.07.2021 [23:37]
22.07.2021 [17:11]
MULTIMEDIA
23.07.2021 [12:09]
23.07.2021 [11:14]
22.07.2021 [18:46]
22.07.2021 [14:49]
23.07.2021 [12:30]
23.07.2021 [11:58]
22.07.2021 [17:37]
22.07.2021 [11:35]
14.07.2021 [17:40]
12.07.2021 [18:30]
07.07.2021 [12:49]
05.07.2021 [16:11]
17.07.2021 [14:41]
17.07.2021 [11:28]
16.07.2021 [19:19]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
16.07.2021 [19:11]
15.07.2021 [18:07]
14.07.2021 [17:37]
14.07.2021 [17:30]
21.06.2021 [10:58]
07.05.2021 [16:27]
19.07.2021 [17:01]
18.07.2021 [16:49]
14.07.2021 [11:04]
12.07.2021 [18:42]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note