  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    Reconstructed water supply and sewerage systems launched in Dashkasan city VIDEO

    22.07.2021 [14:24]

    Dashkasan, July 22, AZERTAC

    “Reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Dashkasan city ”project has been completed.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev viewed the work done under the project as part of his visit to Dashkasan.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Reconstructed water supply and sewerage systems launched in Dashkasan city VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    22.07.2021 [23:37]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed crime scenes caused by Armenia's missile attacks on Ganja VIDEO
    22.07.2021 [17:18]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Goranboy Olympic Sports Complex VIDEO
    22.07.2021 [17:11]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alirzali-Khan Garvand-Safikurd-Tapgaragoyunlu highway in Goranboy VIDEO
    22.07.2021 [17:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev visited statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Goranboy VIDEO
    Reconstructed water supply and sewerage systems launched in Dashkasan city VIDEO Reconstructed water supply and sewerage systems launched in Dashkasan city VIDEO Reconstructed water supply and sewerage systems launched in Dashkasan city VIDEO Reconstructed water supply and sewerage systems launched in Dashkasan city VIDEO Reconstructed water supply and sewerage systems launched in Dashkasan city VIDEO Reconstructed water supply and sewerage systems launched in Dashkasan city VIDEO Reconstructed water supply and sewerage systems launched in Dashkasan city VIDEO