  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Recovered coronavirus patients near 54,000 in Turkey

    02.05.2020 [10:31]

    Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

    Turkey continues on the trajectory of more recoveries from coronavirus, said the health minister on Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Fahrettin Koca said in a tweet 53,808 people have recovered from the illness, making up 45% of the total cases reported.

    As of Friday, 4,922 people recovered, a figure more than twice the new cases registered over the past day.

    Meanwhile, the death toll from coronavirus climbed to 3,258 as Turkey registered 84 more deaths in the past 24 hours, said the health minister.

    Turkey registered 2,188 new cases, bringing the tally to 122,392, Koca said.

    The country, meanwhile, continued to conduct a growing number of tests on a daily basis.

    In the last 24 hours, over 41,431 additional tests have been conducted, and the total number of tests exceeded 1.07 million.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Recovered coronavirus patients near 54,000 in Turkey
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    02.05.2020 [12:04]
    COVID-19: Pakistan fighting unemployment by planting trees
    02.05.2020 [11:28]
    Coronavirus case in Uzbekistan reaches 2086
    01.05.2020 [13:07]
    2011 Ankara bombing suspect arrested in eastern Turkey
    01.05.2020 [12:40]
    Russian PM Mishustin says tested positive for coronavirus
    Recovered coronavirus patients near 54,000 in Turkey