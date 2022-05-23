Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

Red Bull's Max Verstappen on Sunday won Formula One Spanish Grand Prix, his fourth Grand Prix victory this season, according to Anadolu Agency.

Behind the reigning champion was teammate Sergio Perez, who had the fastest lap of the race, while George Russell of Mercedes finished the race third.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Kevin Magnussen of Haas F1 Team made contact on the opening lap, which caused them to stay behind. But Hamilton managed to finish the race at the fifth spot.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, who started at pole position, led the race until lap 29 but had to retire his car due to a power unit problem. After his retirement, Russell, Verstappen and Perez fought for the lead.

Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo also had to retire in lap 32 for the second straight race.

Verstappen leads the 2022 Driver Standings with 110 points, while Leclerc is placed second with 104 points and Perez comes third with 85 points.

Red Bull Racing ranks first in the 2022 Constructor Standings with 195 points, while Ferrari lays at the second spot with 169 points and Mercedes third with 120 points.

The next race of the 2022 F1 season will be held at the Circuit De Monaco on May 27-29.