Redback - a venomous spider endemic to Australia

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

More than 43,000 different species of spiders are found in the world.

However, only a small number are said to be dangerous, and less than 30 (less than one-tenth of one percent) have been responsible for human deaths.

Scroll down to familiarize yourself with one of the world’s deadliest spiders - the Redback spider.

The redback, (Latrodectus hasselti), species of comb-footed spider (family Theridiidae) that is native to Australia, the females of which are venomous and distinguished by an orange or red stripe on the back of the abdomen.

Redback spiders are not aggressive and are more likely to play dead when disturbed, but a female spider defending her eggs is very likely to bite.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, bites also occur when the spider climbs into shoes or clothing and becomes trapped against the victim’s skin when he or she is dressing.

Humans bitten by female redbacks may experience localized pain, swelling, and sweating. Systemic symptoms include nausea, vomiting, restlessness, and increased blood pressure.

In many instances, however, severe reactions may be prevented through the administration of antivenom.