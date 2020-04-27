Referees, judges, fans wearing face masks headline boxing card in Nicaragua

Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

Various sporting events worldwide have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a boxing card at the Alexis Arguello Sports Complex in Managua, Nicaragua, promoted by former world titlist Rosendo Alvarez, was allowed to proceed Saturday -- with some provisions that were put in place to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, according to ESPN.

Though Nicaragua is one of the countries with no stay-at-home or social distancing measures in place, everyone was wearing a face mask inside the venue, as required by the Nicaragua Sports Commission. The commission expected a crowd of up to 800 fans, or 10% of the arena's capacity. Only once the boxers were inside the ring did they take theirs off. Their trainers and other cornermen all wore masks throughout, as did everyone else around the ring, including the cameramen and photographers, who were on or near the ring apron. Same for the ringside officials, judges and referees.