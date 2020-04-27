  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Referees, judges, fans wearing face masks headline boxing card in Nicaragua

    27.04.2020 [15:33]

    Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

    Various sporting events worldwide have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a boxing card at the Alexis Arguello Sports Complex in Managua, Nicaragua, promoted by former world titlist Rosendo Alvarez, was allowed to proceed Saturday -- with some provisions that were put in place to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, according to ESPN.

    Though Nicaragua is one of the countries with no stay-at-home or social distancing measures in place, everyone was wearing a face mask inside the venue, as required by the Nicaragua Sports Commission. The commission expected a crowd of up to 800 fans, or 10% of the arena's capacity. Only once the boxers were inside the ring did they take theirs off. Their trainers and other cornermen all wore masks throughout, as did everyone else around the ring, including the cameramen and photographers, who were on or near the ring apron. Same for the ringside officials, judges and referees.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Referees, judges, fans wearing face masks headline boxing card in Nicaragua
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.04.2020 [13:54]
    Eredivisie season cancelled and title left vacant
    25.04.2020 [11:57]
    UEFA EURO 2020 to keep its name
    24.04.2020 [14:01]
    Timo Werner ready to join Liverpool if £52m release clause met
    24.04.2020 [10:39]
    European Weightlifting Championships rescheduled for second time as new dates chosen
    Referees, judges, fans wearing face masks headline boxing card in Nicaragua