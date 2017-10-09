Regional conference on cybercrime kicks off in Baku VIDEO

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

A regional conference on cybercrime has today started in Baku. Initiated by the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) and Azerbaijani Prosecutor General`s Office, the event brings together experts and delegates from various bodies fighting cybercrime.

Addressing the event, Deputy Prosecutor General, Director of the Anticorruption Directorate under the Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said that cybercrime is one of the most dangerous crimes in the present-day world. Aliyev underlined that the decisive steps are taken to combat different types of crime in Azerbaijan. “Azerbaijan has joined the Council of Europe`s Budapest Convention on Cybercrime in 2010, the regulations of which have been reflected in the country`s relevant legislation.”

Head of the Secretariat of the Commission on Combating Corruption Kamal Jafarov hailed the importance of the conference. He noted that the Commission created an important legislative basis and relevant bodies and approved the state programs and an action plan to fight corruption in the country. Jafarov stressed the significance of the projects to combat corruption, which are co-implemented with the European Union.

Secretary General of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) Han Moraal said that fighting cybercrime requires establishing strong international cooperation. Moraal hailed IAP-Azerbaijan cooperation as fruitful.

Head of the COE`s Baku Office Zoltán Hernyes underlined that the accurate evidence collection and useful cooperation in fighting cybercrime is very important. Hernyes said that currently 56 countries have already ratified the Budapest Convention.