Regional expert Dr. Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan hails cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan

Baku, December 30, AZERTAC

The prominent regional expert Dr. Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan has hailed bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan as he was interviewed by CBT TV channel.

In his interview with CBT TV channel, Baku he upheld that future prospects of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries have further strengthened after most recently held meeting of Pak-Azerbaijan Bilateral Political Consultation Forum in terms of reconstruction, energy cooperation, (oil & gas), education, tourism and culture. During the meeting, Pakistan extended its unconditional support to just cause of Azerbaijan by reclaiming Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent areas mainly Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Qubadli, and Shusha which has now drastically changed the socio-economic nature, geopolitical proposition and geostrategic realities of the South Caucasus. Dr Mehmood being expert of Azerbaijan reiterated unconditional support of the government of Pakistan and general masses on reciprocal bases.

The government of Pakistan has already as token of love, affectation and service to humanity dispatched a plane full of tents, blankets, medical & food stuff for internally displaced people (IDPs) in recently liberated areas of Nagorno-Karabakh and extended its expertise for the resettlement, reconstruction, small dams and irrigation system.

While responding to a question, he appreciated tireless efforts of Alizade, the Azerbaijan ambassador to Pakistan in promoting the bilateral trade & commerce, cooperation in science and technology, collaboration in energy sector, development of infrastructure, agriculture, IT and last but not least space sciences between the two countries.

Dr. Mehmood suggested various meaningful plans for the further strengthening of bilateral trade volumes through close liaison between respective chambers of commerce, people-to-people contact, business-to-business contact, initiation of direct cargo flights, removal of certain customs duties and last but not least, sharing of information among the potential investors and businessmen of both the countries.

In a question of the CBT TV channel he shared that serious efforts have already been started to build “Trade House” in both the countries which will be instrumental to showcase diverse furnished commodities, industrial items, contact desk and information centers of both the countries. Hopefully, it will further accelerate inflows of foreign direct investments (FDIs), brightening the scope of joint ventures (JVs), speed-up scale of innovations and exchange of expertise for the rapid development of business activities and pace of trade & commerce. It would be start of new era of commercial diplomacy between the two countries.

In the end prominent regional expert Dr. Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan from Pakistan congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan on its grand victory over aggressor Armenia under the visionary leadership of Ilham Aliyev, unmatched resilience of its armed forces, unparalleled determination of foreign ministry, and last but not least, patriotic spirits of its people at large on the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh after 30 years.