Registration for CEO Lunch Baku ongoing

Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority Ibrahim Alishov will attend the 12th CEO Lunch Baku, to be hosted by the Caspian European Club, on March 14 as an honorary guest, First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev said.

According to him, the event will be held following the numerous requests of the member companies of the Caspian European Club, who expressed their desire to cooperate with the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan.

Telman Aliyev said that initiatives and proposals of the leaders of the member companies of the Club on how to expand cooperation between the private sector and the Financial Market Supervisory Authority will be discussed in an informal environment during the CEO Lunch Baku event. The attendees of CEO Lunch Baku will enjoy the opportunity to receive answers to their questions, he added.

Admitted to the CEO Lunch Baku event will be only those companies which pass registration on the website of the Caspian European Club at the following link: http://www.caspianenergy.org/index.php/2018-01-09-13-22-37/ceo-lunch/item/157-ceo-lunch-baku-14-03-2018

The Caspian European Club was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Asian Club.

Since the very establishment the Caspian European Club has promoted attraction of revenues from the oil industry towards the development of the non-oil sector. The Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Asian Club which bring together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations, operate in 70 countries around the world and make proactive efforts to support a dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector.